Colombia becomes non-permanent UN Security Council member

Colombia’s government assumed one of the 10 non-permanent members seats at the United Nations Security Council.

Until the end of 2027, Colombia’s ambassador will play a significant role in the UN’s most powerful organ.

In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry said that its ambassador would “adopt an approach centered on human dignity, promoting conflict resolution through dialogue and the construction of a more just international order.”

Colombia’s work on the Council will be guided by the principles that have historically underpinned its foreign policy: respect for international law and human rights; defense of state sovereignty and the principle of non-intervention; and commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes. Colombia will also continue to promote diplomacy as a fundamental tool for peacebuilding, with a people-centered approach as the cornerstone of all its decisions. Foreign Ministry

Colombia was elected onto the council amid rising tensions over Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the United States’ air strikes on alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific ocean.

With the South American country as member, the Security Council will also continue monitoring the peace process that followed a 2016 agreement between the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC and the government of former President Juan Manuel Santos.

Colombia was a member of the Security Council on seven previous occasions.

The last time that the South American country joined the Security Council was in 2021.