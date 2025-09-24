Colombia’s liberal and far-right parties enraged over Petro’s UN speech

Colombia’s liberal and far-right parties have fiercely criticized President Gustavo Petro’s defiance of the United States and its president, Donald Trump.

Before the United Nations General Assembly, Petro widened the rift with Trump, claiming that the United States and NATO were complicit in genocide and promoting “tyranny and totalitarianism.”

The speech exacerbated the pre-existing divide between Petro’s left-wing coalition parties and the US-backed liberal and far-right opposition.

Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal of the far-right Centro Democratico party lashed out against Petro, calling his comments irresponsible.

In front of an empty UN audience, Gustavo Petro irresponsibly launched attacks against President Trump while justifying drug traffickers who move cocaine through the Caribbean to the United States. Mario Fernanda Cabal

House Representative Lina Maria Garrido apologized on behalf of the country “for the embarrassing spectacle that Gustavo Petro is putting on at the UN.”

He wants the United States to withdraw military and economic support from us so he can more comfortably appease the criminal groups in Colombia that supported him to be elected president. Lina Maria Garrido

Sergio Fajardo, an independent liberal senator, also critiqued Petro’s speech, calling the president delusional.

President Petro’s spectacle at the United Nations General Assembly was, once again, lamentable. Trapped in his personal demons and delusions, instead of acting rationally in the interests of the country, the president reiterated his childish confrontation with “Trump”. Petro has long stopped governing and has dedicated himself to campaigning, true to his philosophy that anything goes. Chaos grows day by day, he will leave and we will all pay the bill. Sergio Fajardo

The political parties of Cabal and Garrido have seen dozens of prominent members go to prison for their ties to drug trafficking and organized crime.

Fajardo’s political career has come under scrutiny after Medellin’s mafia accused him and other local politicians of receiving support from organized crime.

Petro’s liberal and far-right critics are gearing up to try and prevent another leftist bloc from winning Congressional and Presidential elections in 2026.

One of the left’s favorite candidates in the presidential election, Senator Ivan Cepeda, lauded the president’s “firm and courageous speech, deeply committed to global justice.”

President Petro spoke with dignity and without euphemisms before the governments of the world. Ivan Cepeda

Petro’s speech before the UN was his last, as the president is expected to leave office in August of 2026.