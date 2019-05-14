Bosses of Colombia’s largest airlines heard over illegal spying on striking pilots

Colombia’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Monday announced that it had called executives of airliner Avianca for questioning over the illegal spying on its pilots’s labor union during a strike.

A day after the prosecution announced that its own personnel had been wiretapping pilots union ACDAC during a 2017 strike, chief prosecutor Humberto Martinez announced Avianca directors would be questioned.

None of the arrested suspects in the wiretapping scandal have wanted to say who ordered the illegal spying on the pilots, but according to Martinez “the country needs to know what the degree of corporate responsibility is.”

The Prosecutor General’s Office has taken the decision to call executives of the company for questioning because the country has to know the degree of corporate responsibility that would have affected the integrity of the interception system of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Prosecutor General Nestor Humberto Martinez

The spying on the Avianca pilots came to light in August last year when the prosecution dismantled a clandestine spy network run by former security officials, allegedly including the former chief of police of the capital Bogota.

Later it became evident that the suspects used the Prosecutor General’s Office’s wiretapping facilities for corporate spying and the spying on politicians and other state officials.

One of the suspects, former state intelligence chief Laude Jose Fernandez, allegedly spied on the pilots in 2017 while they were on strike over a labor dispute with Avianca boss German Efromovich.

In November, prosecutors already accused Avianca of having “a direct interest” in “information related to those activities” carried out by the pilots’ labor union during the labor dispute, but no action was taken until Monday.

Martinez did not specify which Avianca executives would be called for questioning.