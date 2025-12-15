At least 17 killed in north Colombia traffic accident

At least 17 people were killed and another 20 were injured when the bus they traveled in drove off a cliff in northern Colombia, local media reported Sunday.

The tragedy occurred early Sunday morning in the mountains near Segovia, a municipality in the Antioquia province.

According to preliminary reports, the bus transported 40 high school graduates from Medellin’s metropolitan area.

The students were on their way home after a trip to the Caribbean coast to celebrate their graduation.

Authorities traveled to Segovia to investigate the cause of the accident, which killed the driver.

The authorities were alerted of the accident because one of the surviving students was able to climb up the cliff and warn passers-by about what happened to the bus, according to Antioquia Governor Andres Julian Rendon.

Locals arrived first and were able to rescue 14 survivors from the wreckage before the arrival of the authorities.