The United States’ acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, visited Bogota on Wednesday to discuss bilateral efforts to curb transnational crime with Colombia’s prosecutor general.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Whitaker visited Colombia to follow-up on agreements made with his predecessor Jeff Sessions to “strengthen bilateral cooperation mechanisms” in the fields of counternarcotics, money laundering and corruption last year.

Since Sessions’ visit in July last year, Martinez has been forced to extradited his own former anti-corruption chief who had been caught by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Miami when accepting a bribe from a former governor.

Neither the US Department of Justice nor Colombia’s Prosecutor General’s Office released more information about the bilateral meeting.