Puntilla | Profile

Oscar Mauricio Pachon, a.k.a. “Puntilla,” is accused of being one of Colombia’s leading drug kingpins and leader of “Los Puntilleros” and accused of corruption on the highest levels.

Puntilla was born in Fusagasuga, a town in the central-Colombian Cundinamarca province in 1963.

He has reportedly been involved in drug trafficking since the 1980s, initially working for the Medellin Cartel and later becoming an associate of the Cali cartel.

At the end of the 90s, the alleged kingpin established several legitimate businesses in Colombia’s eastern plains, amid a nationwide rush to grab land left abandoned by millions of Colombians because of the armed conflict.

At the end of the 1990s, Puntilla moved to the eastern plains and aligned with Daniel Barerra, a.k.a. “El Loco Barrera,” an up and coming crime lord from the region, who effectively became his criminal mentor for years.

Unlike more outlandish drug lords like Pablo Escobar, Barrera dominated the trade in the region by strategically forging alliances with both regional politicians and illegal armed groups involved in the country’s armed conflict.

Until 2006, these groups were the rival FARC guerrilla group and the AUC paramilitary group. However, regional paramilitary commander “Cuchillo” deserted and former the ERPAC paramilitary group immediately after the AUC demobilized, maintaining the alliance with El Loco Barrera.

By 2008, authorities as high as then-President Alvaro Uribe were alleging Barrera and Cuchillo were not pursued, but protected by the local military and police.

When investigators found part of the drug lord’s financial administration on a USB stick in 2012, his alleged pay roll included seven former mayors, nine regional and local lawmakers, a fiscal investigator and numerous guerrillas and paramilitaries.

In 2006, former AUC commander “Cuchillo” abandoned the demobilization, disarmament and reintegration process and formed paramilitary group ERPAC, the organization that would ultimately be called Los Puntilleros.

Cuchillo died in a police operation in 2011 and El Loco Barrera was arrested in 2012, leaving both the drug trafficking business and significant control over the region’s primary enforcer army in the hands of Puntilla.

ERPAC split in 2012 into the “Bloque Meta” and the “Libertadores de Vichada,” but the alleged kingpin stayed out of this paramilitary war and likely bartered an end to it ahead of his arrest on February 26, 2016.

A Search Bloc of the National Police arrested Puntilla in a farmhouse in Cimitarra, Santander, after which he was taken to the maximum security prison in Combita, Boyaca.

While in prison, authorities found out the alleged drug lord had ties high up in Colombia’s national politics and the justice system.

In April, 2016 authorities accidentally found $200,000 in cash in a coalition congressman’s car, allegedly belonging to Puntilla. At the time of the find, the car with the money was driven by the son of Colombia’s congress’ then-finance chief.

It wasn’t also until after his arrest that authorities began referring to the alleged drug lord’s associate paramilitary groups as one drug trafficking organization, Los Puntilleros.

A little more than a year after his arrest, the alleged drug kingpin was released from prison after on April 7, 2017 after a judge ruled Puntilla could await trial at home, claiming he posed no threat to society in spite the more than 80 homicide investigations against him.

A second judge rejected provisional charges filed by the prosecution to prevent his release.

The man once deemed the most important narco in Colombia has been a free man since.

Puntilla | Profile was last modified: by