What’s ahead for Colombia Reports

Dear patron / subscriber,

The coming year could become one of the most interesting in the almost 18-year history of Colombia Reports.

In March, Colombia will take to the polls to elect a new Congress, and presidential elections are set to be held in May and June.

For the first time since formal decolonization, the traditional parties and clans will have to dethrone the left, which isn’t going to be easy.

President Gustavo Petro, who will leave office in August, just raised the minimum wage by a whopping 23.7%, lifting it to what the International Labor Organization considers a living wage.

The latest of four significant hikes comes months after the restoration of labor rights that were slashed in 2002.

As you probably can imagine, these measures can count on significant support of working people and give the left a major tail wind in both the congressional and the presidential campaign.

In their attempt to regain power, prominent compradors have been holding regular meetings with the US State Department, which on multiple occasions has expressed its disapproval of Petro.

Especially after recent meddling in elections in Argentina and Honduras, yje kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the bizarre drug trafficking charges leveled at Petro, it’s become clear that the US Government isn’t planning on making life easy for Colombia’s left.

Fortunately for Colombia Reports, I have gathered significant experience in reporting on elections in this country and have learned a thing or two about the Monroe Doctrine that US President Donald Trump apparently wants to reinvigorate.

On top of that, we are finishing up writing and updating the profiles of the political actors who will play a significant role in the upcoming elections.

This and our ongoing collaboration with other independent outlets like Colombia Calling and Pirate Wire Services should make sure that Colombia Reports’ patrons will be among the best informed about what will be happening in the country in the coming year.

Your support for the project is of vital importance. If you are a patron and your financial situation allows you, please increase your contribution. If you are a free subscriber, please consider a paid contribution.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contribution, your one-time donation helps us make necessary expenses and pay outstanding debts.

In the coming days, we will be publishing regular news and podcasts on the situation on the border with Venezuela, and a series on the upcoming elections.

Wish you a happy new year,

Adriaan Alsema

Colombia Reports