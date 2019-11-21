What Colombia’s massive anti-government carnival looks and sounds like

Colombia’s anti-government protests are drawing tens if not hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country in what seems to be a colorful and loud national celebration.

Bogota

Bogota‘s marches were led mainly by students, who have been protesting for weeks.

Medellin

In Medellin, the fan clubs of rival teams Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin partied together.

#AsiVaElParo Hinchas de Nacional y Medellín participan juntos en el paro nacional y dan ejemplo de convivencia en La Alpujarra https://t.co/lnUtR58KkP pic.twitter.com/OApJaWiSXB — Noticias Caracol (@NCAntioquia) November 21, 2019

Cali

Cali is, Cali

Barranquilla

In Barranquilla, a carnival-like crowd chanted “Uribe, paramilitary, the people are fed up.”

#21NLaSilla #Barranquilla En la calle 70 con carrera 46 se juntan las marchas de los sindicatos con la de los estudiantes. pic.twitter.com/v1ag7Hr254 — La Silla Vacía (@lasillaenvivo) November 21, 2019

Bucaramanga

Public transport in Bucaramanga was shut down.

#Paro21deNoviembre Atento: Manifestantes que se encontraban en plantón en el sector de la Puerta del Sol, en #Bucaramanga, comenzaron a marchar por la carrera 15 Servicio de Metrolínea se encuentra suspendido https://t.co/m4H4Wwvcoc pic.twitter.com/b5rqkoYMe1 — Vanguardia (@vanguardiacom) November 21, 2019

Popayan

“What a fucking heat” people were chanting in Popayan, “But not as much of a fucker as the president.”

Santa Marta

Something went wrong with the sound in Santa Marta

Villavicencio

Also the central Colombian town of Villavicencio was loudly celebrating its right to protest.

#AsiVaElParo en Villavicencio

Miles de ciudadanos emberracados con este gobierno, estudiantes, trabajadores y sectores político y sociales rechazando el paquetazo neoliberal de Duque pic.twitter.com/YM0GUImR2z — Jonatan Smith Duarte (@jsmithdu) November 21, 2019

Neiva

People in Neiva were treated with anti-government street entertainment.

Pasto

More carnival in the southwestern city of Pasto.

San Jose del Caguan

People in the long-neglected city of San Jose del Caguan demanded healthcare and education.

Buenaventura

“Where is the money? They stole it! And who stole it? Uribe’s puppet!”

Unknown location

“Yes, we can!” the girl chants.