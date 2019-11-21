What Colombia’s massive anti-government carnival looks and sounds like

Colombia’s anti-government protests are drawing tens if not hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country in what seems to be a colorful and loud national celebration.
Bogota
Bogota‘s marches were led mainly by students, who have been protesting for weeks.
Medellin
In Medellin, the fan clubs of rival teams Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin partied together.
Cali
Cali is, Cali
Barranquilla
In Barranquilla, a carnival-like crowd chanted “Uribe, paramilitary, the people are fed up.”
Bucaramanga
Public transport in Bucaramanga was shut down.
Popayan
“What a fucking heat” people were chanting in Popayan, “But not as much of a fucker as the president.”
Santa Marta
Something went wrong with the sound in Santa Marta
Villavicencio
Also the central Colombian town of Villavicencio was loudly celebrating its right to protest.
Neiva
People in Neiva were treated with anti-government street entertainment.
Pasto
More carnival in the southwestern city of Pasto.
San Jose del Caguan
People in the long-neglected city of San Jose del Caguan demanded healthcare and education.
Buenaventura
“Where is the money? They stole it! And who stole it? Uribe’s puppet!”
Unknown location
“Yes, we can!” the girl chants.
