The wedding ceremony of Mr. Black, a champeta singer from Colombia’s Caribbean coast, reportedly lasted for three days and may have been the most extravagant party ever.

First, the formal part

…then the reception

#elmatrimonio @mrblackelpresidente 🤵🏾👰 A post shared by * Yuranisleonmrblack* (@yuranisleonmrblack) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:14pm PDT

…and the block party

#elmatrimonio A post shared by Mr Black El Presidente ® (@mrblackelpresidente) on Mar 25, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

…and off goes the roof

@divajessurum @sara_uribe A post shared by Mr Black El Presidente ® (@mrblackelpresidente) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:56am PDT

What a champeta wedding is like was last modified: by