Violence in Colombia soared victimization of civilians in 2022: UN

A surge in violence and armed conflict in Colombia last year affected almost 3.2 million people compared to almost 284 thousand the year before.

According to the OCHA, 2022 was the most violent year for Colombians since the UN’s humanitarian agency began monitoring the victimization of civilians in 2008.

Colombians affected by violence since 2014

Combat and lockdowns

The surge was mainly due to shutdowns ordered by guerrilla group ELN and paramilitary organization AGC, and fighting between illegal armed groups in the west and the northwest of the country.

More than 2.8 million people were unable to travel freely or confined to their homes as a consequence of the fighting and the so-called “armed strikes,” according to the OCHA.

More than 132 thousand people were affected by attacks on targets considered elementary for their basic survival and almost 52 thousand people were affected by attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Almost 74 thousand people were forcibly displaced because of the violence, according to the OCHA.

Attacks against civilians

According to think tank Indepaz, which monitors attacks against civilians, 346 people were killed in 92 massacres last year.

Another 189 community leaders and human rights defenders were assassinated in 2022 compared to 171 the year before.

With the exception of the mass killing of anti-government protesters by police, most of these attacks on civilians took place in regions where illegal armed groups have been vying for territorial control.

Between January and November, 123 members of the security forces were killed and another 674 were injured, according to the Defense Ministry.

Unraveling peace process

Much of the violence during the peace process that followed a 2016 agreement between former President Juan Manuel Santos and the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC has been blamed on a combination of factors.

Paramilitary organization AGC, guerrilla group ELN and groups formed by dissident guerrillas escalated, particularly in regions that had been abandoned by the FARC in 2017.

The security forces have been unable to provide basic protection to the population because of rampant corruption among commanders in the army and the National Police.