US urges Colombia to investigate alleged guerrilla links

The United States issued a statement urging Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro to investigate alleged links between the military and FARC dissidents.

In a statement released by the Department of State, a spokesman referred to media reports that alleged that the army’s personnel chief and a top intelligence official sought to create a private security company with the leadership of FARC dissident group EMBF.

We are aware of reports alleging links between senior Petro Administration figures and [foreign terrorist organization] FARC-dissidents. Given our historically close security cooperation, we urge the Petro Administration, [Prosecutor General’s Office], and other Colombian institutions to thoroughly investigate these allegations and take all appropriate action. State department spokesperson

In a response, Petro said that the accusations made by television network Caracol were “false” and was due to a corrupt sector within the military that had missed out on promotions because of the work of the general and the DNI intelligence chief.

“Caracol is lying. The corrupt gangs of army officials are doing great damage to the fights against drug traffickers,” said the president.

The government that opened an investigation into legal security companies involved in crime is my government. The press has reported on the various arrests that have been made. President Gustavo Petro

Prosecutor General Luz Adriana Camargo told press on Tuesday that she ordered the transfer of the reported evidence of the officials’ ties to the EMBF to Bogota.

Camargo said that her Organized crime unit would create a team of more than 10 investigators to look into the seized cell phones and computers that would contain this evidence.

In a press statement, the Prosecutor General’s Office said that “it is alarming that their content has been made public, in clear violation of the principle of confidentiality that governs criminal proceedings,” which could affect the prosecution of suspects.

Petro said that he had requested a “forensic investigation” that would allow him to decide what to do with the officials accused of collaborating with the FARC dissidents.