US assassinated fisherman in Colombian waters, family says

The US military assassinated at least one fisherman from Colombia’s Caribbean coast and falsely accused him of being a drug trafficker, the alleged victim’s family told public television network RTVC.

In an interview, Audenis Manjarres said that her cousin, Alejandro Carranza, never came home after he went fishing on September 14.

“He aid goodbye on Sunday and now we don’t know anything about him,” said Manjarres.

Two days later, US President Donald Trump released a video of a typical Colombian fishing boat, claiming that “these narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICAN!) headed to the U.S.”

These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. US President Donald Trump

The alleged victim’s cousin said that the video suggested that Carranza and his colleague, who was not identified, had engine trouble and may been drifting away from the coast.

In the video, “he was there checking the broken engines and they bombed him like that. It’s unfair,” Manjarres told RTVC.

The alleged video’s cousin said that was impossible her cousin’s boat drifted into international waters approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles) from his home in the coastal city of Santa Marta.

According to RTVC, multiple fishermen from the Caribbean coast near Santa Marta said that they were afraid to go out to sea because of the extrajudicial executions that have killed at least 27 people in the past two months.

In a response, President Gustavo Petro said the “US destroyed a fisherman family in the city that will host the Latin America and Europe summit.”

The United States has invaded our national territory, firing a missile to kill a humble fisherman, destroying his family and his children. This is Bolívar’s homeland, and they are murdering his children with bombs. The United States has violated Colombia’s national territory and murdered an honest, hardworking Colombian citizen. Let Bolívar’s sword be raised! President Gustavo Petro

Petro stressed that Carranza “had no ties to drugs” and urged the Prosecutor General’s Office to offer immediate protection to the alleged victim’s family and take legal action.

“We are waiting for explanations from the US Government,” said the president.