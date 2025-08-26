Uribe victims press charges against former president and sons

The victims of the fraud and bribery practices of Colombia’s former president Alvaro Uribe pressed criminal charges against the far-right politicians and his sons over ongoing attempts to smear them.

In a press release, the victims and their attorneys said that they will press criminal charges over the defamation, slander, harassment and threats they allegedly suffered after a Bogota court found Uribe guilty and sentenced him to 12 years of house arrest.

Over the last few weeks, and following the decision taken by Bogotá’s 44th Criminal Court, a systematic campaign of persecution and defamation has been launched that undermines our moral integrity and our rights to life and personal integrity. To this end, together with leaders, activists, and supporters of Uribe Velez and his political group, they have made posts on social media, statements in the media, and smear campaigns outside the country in which they even falsely accuse us of committing punishable acts. Uribe victims

One of the victims’ attorneys, Miguel Angel del Rio, previously provided the prosecution with evidence of alleged attempts by Diego Cadena, Uribe’s convicted former fixer, to fabricate criminal charges against Cepeda and the lawyer in the United States.

Uribe victims

Ivan Cepeda (senator)

Deyanira Gomez (exiled former wife of key witness)

Eduardo Montealegre (justice minister)

Fernando Perdomo (former deputy prosecutor general)

Around the same time, Uribe’s sons Tomas and Jeronimo and people close to the former president’s Democratic Center party began an online campaign to smear Cepeda, claiming that the senator had ties to drug traffickers and was, among other things, “the FARC’s candidate” in the 2026 presidential elections.

“They have recklessly and falsely accused Iván Cepeda Castro of being the “top political leader of the FARC,” “the perfect comrade of the FARC,” and “the political mastermind behind drug trafficking,” among other false and slanderous allegations that intend to damage his reputation and put his safety at serious risk,” according to the statement.

Cepeda became one of the main political adversaries of the former president after exposing the Uribe family’s ties to the Medellin Cartel and alleged ties to paramilitary organization AUC in Congress.