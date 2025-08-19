Uribe leading far right party from home prison

Colombia’s former president Alvaro Uribe continues to lead his far-right party, despite being sentenced to house arrest.

Uribe is serving a 12-year sentence for fraud and bribery and is barred from holding public office for more than eight years.

The sentence does not seem to prevent the former president from calling the shots in his party or creating controversy in politics.

Uribe held multiple political meetings at his home prison, including with former president Andres Pastrana and former defence minister Juan Carlos Pinzon.

The former president additionally held a virtual meeting with the four primary candidates of his party and the father of the assassinated presidential candidate Miguel Uribe.

Last but not least, Uribe has continued to agitate his base on social media.

Particularly, the former president’s accusations against political enemies got him reprimanded by President Gustavo Petro.

“Stop sowing hatred, Uribe; your duty, as a convicted person, is to not cause further breakdowns in coexistence. You called the current president of Colombia a terrorist and a hitman, and your cronies repeat it in the USA, in a true attitude of sedition. I responded by protecting you and your family.”

Gustavo Petro

Uribe’s Critics have wondered what Uribe’s sentence should entail, given his access to social media and obvious influence over politics despite his house arrest.

Law professor Francisco Bernate told W Radio that the former president can still actively participate in politics through social media. The imposed sentence restricts his freedom of movement, but other rights are not suspended.

“You can refer to your sentence, defend yourself publicly, and even make political comments,” he added.

Uribe’s lawyers are currently in the process of appealing the conviction behind his 12-year prison sentence.