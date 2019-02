Unemployment in Colombia increased for the third consecutive year in 2018 and reached 9.7%, its highest level since 2012, according to the country’s statistics agency.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 10.6% and also reached its highest level in six years.

Unemployment in Colombia

Source: DANE

In absolute numbers, the increase in unemployment implies that 92,000 Colombians lost their job.

The decreased unemployment opportunities affected mainly women and men under 24.