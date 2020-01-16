UN Security Council urges Colombia to comply with peace deal

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday called on Colombia’s government to implement “all aspects” of a 2016 and expressed “serious concern” over ongoing violence.

In a joint statement, the ambassadors reiterated their concern “over reports of grave security conditions in several of Colombia’s departments, and continued threats, attacks and killings targeting community and social leaders, including those from indigenous and Afro-Colombian populations, and former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP) members.”

The security council increased pressure on the government of President Ivan Duque to implement the deal that is fiercely opposed by his far-right party.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of implementing all aspects of the Agreement, including rural reform, political participation, countering illicit drugs, including crop substitution programs, and transitional justice.

UN Security Council

During a meeting of the UN’s Peacebuilding Commission in the coastal city of Cartagena, stressed the need to combat drug trafficking in order to comply with his “Peace with Legality” policy that excludes key elements of the 2016 peace deal.

Consolidating Peace with Legality means confronting this phenomenon of drug trafficking, and tackling it with a combination of tools and a comprehensive approach.

President Ivan Duque

Duque’s party denies his country’s armed conflict. The president told the UN commission that the assassinations have been carried out by “drug trafficking networks, dissidents and terrorist groups,” ignoring the paramilitary groups and the military.

Despite Duque’s reluctance to implement the peace deal and his party’s attempts to sabotage it, the government has slowly been forced to implement elements it initially tried to ignore.

The courts and Congress, where the government has no majority control, have forced Duque to implement the deal closed with the FARC by his predecessor, Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos.

Public resistance to the government has additionally grown in par with support for the peace process.