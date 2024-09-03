Truckers shut down parts of Colombia over fuel price hikes

Truckers have begun blocking some of Colombia’s major highways in an attempt to halt government plans to remove subsidies on gasoline.

In a statement, the Ombudsman’s Office said that the truckers blockaded some 35 roads between Monday evening and Tuesday.

In total, there are 35 blockades in the country, 10 of which are absolute and do not allow the passage of foodstuffs, medicines, ambulances and school buses. Another 25 do allow intermittent passage for 15 minutes (such as one of the blockades in Popayan in the industrial park sector), 30 minutes (as in the Samacá – Guachetá road axis, Boyacá) or up to two hours (as in the case of Barbosa, Santander, at La Libertad bridge).

Ombudsman’s Office

The Ombudsman’s Office warned that some of the blockades impeded the passage of ambulances, and the distribution of vital foodstuffs an hospital supplies.

Ombudsman Iris Marin warned that these protests were in violation of international humanitarian law and called on authorities to negotiate their end with the truckers.

At the same time, the State has the duty to adopt the necessary measures to guarantee the security and free exercise of the rights of those who do not participate in said protests, particularly persons with special protection, such as children and the elderly or persons with special needs.

Ombudsman’s Office

The Petro administration decided to gradually remove a subsidy that has kept gasoline stable since 2022, but cost the treasury $13.5 billion.

The first step to end the subsidy on diesel spurred a 20% price hike from $2.26 to $2.72 per gallon over the weekend.

According to truckers federation Fedetranscarga, the price hikes will have a negative effect on the transport sector, employment and consumption prices.

The trucker federation called on the government to revoke the price hike and negotiate fuel prices with industry leaders.

Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo called on all political sectors to reject the protests and begin a debate on the future of road transport in the country.