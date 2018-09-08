Top FARC dissident leader ‘killed in combat’ in southwest Colombia

President Ivan Duque announced on Saturday that security forces have killed “David,” the commander of a FARC dissident group in southwest Colombia.

David was the founder and commander of the United Pacific Guerrillas (GUP) that was formed by former FARC militia members and drug trafficking associates in Tumaco, Nariño.

According to the authorities, the alleged dissident FARC commander was killed in combat in a rural part of Tumaco together with his sister “Carmen,” who was part of the same dissident faction, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Lucky day for ‘Guacho’

David’s death is a major blow for the GUP, but a stroke of luck for the Oliver Sinisterra Front (FOP) of “Guacho,” a rival former FARC commander who was fighting David over control over the port town.

The killed guerrilla leader used to be part of the FARC’s 29th Front and never took part in the peace process that began in December 2016, according to the prosecution.

Until his death, he was wanted on charges of homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, kidnapping, drug trafficking and forced displacement.

The war over Tumaco

Colombia’s state forces have struggle to assume control over former FARC territory, specifically in Tumaco where dissident members of the 29th Front and the Daniel Aldana column began fighting last year.

Together, FARC dissident groups are estimated to have more than 500 armed men and women in their ranks in the area around Tumaco alone.

The port town lies on the Pacific coast in the municipality with the most hectares of coca, the base ingredient for cocaine, in all of Colombia, and is of major importance to drug traffickers.

FARC dissident groups in Tumaco

Oliver Sinisterra Front (FOP)

United Pacific Guerrillas (GUP)

Gente del Orden

Free access to the Pacific Ocean and Ecuador has made the southwest of Colombia a major route for the trafficking of cocaine, which is largely produced in areas controlled by FARC dissidents, and heroin that is produced in ELN-controlled territory.

Local residents and authorities have begged national authorities to impose rule of law in the area that has long been neglected and at times even abandoned by the national government in the capital Bogota.

