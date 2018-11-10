Talks fail: Colombia’s student protests turn violent

Student protests across Colombia descended into disorder as reports circulated online on Thursday that violence had broken out between police officers and students.

Thousands of students protested against the lack of public funds budgeted for public universities in 2019.

Students were also angry that Colombian President Ivan Duque announced increased taxation on food to make up for the deficit.

Students across the country marched through streets and blocked transportation roadways.

Daniela Quintero, a student who marched in northern Bogotá, wrote for Colombia Reports that students intended to march peacefully but were met by Colombia’s Riot Police, ESMAD, with “tear gas and stun bombs.”

Reports on social media told stories of students being chased and attacked by police. A group of students in Bogota was also run over by an unidentified driver during protests.

Students across the country said uninvited masked vandals joined protests and escalated the chaos.

In the southern Colombian city of Popayan, students denounced vandals who threw rocks at riot police. 14 people were reported injured, including a police officer.

In Bogotá, a police officer guarding the RCN Radio office was lit on fire by a Molotov cocktail, an incendiary weapon. He survived with minor injuries.

Bogota’s Mayor Enrique Peñalosa called the attacks “cowardly hooliganism.”

“These acts of violence, which involve the destruction of public facilities, aggression against police officers, and the blockade of Transmilenio, make it impossible for hundreds of people to go to their homes or to pick up children from schools,” Peñalosa said.

In 2013, students in Bogota peacefully protested at Plaza Bolivar for hours until a second group arrived and incited panic by setting off non-lethal weapons and throwing debris at police.

On Tuesday the government had met with students but negotiations stalled. Students demanded to meet with President Duque after they said the government didn’t have “the political will to move forward.”

Some fear that if the student protests are labeled as “violent,” it will give Duque’s government the leverage to pull out of talks completely.

