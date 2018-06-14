Santos to leave office with one of the worst approval ratings ever

Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos is likely to leave office in August with one of the lowest approval ratings in the history of polling.

According to the latest poll, carried out by Yanhaas, the president can count on the approval of only 19% of Colombians. An overwhelming 73% of Colombians disapprove of their leader, the pollster said.

Santos’ cabinet can count on a similar level of disapproval. Only 15% approves of the government’s performance while 73% disapproves.

The reasons for the disapproval are diverse.

According to Yanhaas, 89% of the population disapproves of the government’s economic policy. According to 82% of the people who were polled, the president failed to curb rampant corruption.

No more than 5% of Colombians approved of how the government is trying to stimulate employment.

Ongoing efforts to make peace with the demobilized FARC rebel group and the last-standing rebel group ELN can also count on little support.

Only 26% of the people approve of how the peace process with the FARC is implemented. Young people are considerably more positive about this.

Only 20% of Colombians approve of how the peace talks with the ELN are conducted.

The variety of grievances has made Colombians pessimistic about the future, according to Yanhaas.

Only 18% of the people is optimistic about the future, The vast majority of 76% is pessimistic about what the future will bring.

