Renowned economist designated Colombia’s new finance minister

Renowned economist Jose Antonio Ocampo agreed to become the Finance Minister of Colombia’s President-elect Gustavo Petro.

The president-elect announced the appointment of Ocampo on Twitter on Wednesday.

The economist was rumored to become Colombia’s new finance chief after joining Petro’s team to organize the transition of power before August 7 when the new government takes office.

Ocampo was finance minister between 1996 and 1997 and the CEO of the United Nations’ Economic Commission on Latin America and the Caribbean between 1998 and 2003.

Petro had expressed his interest in Ocampo before the round of the elections of elections already.

Ocampo is the third member of the progressive president-elect’s incoming government.

Vice-President elect Francia Marquez will run the Equality and Women Ministry and Alvaro Leyva, a senior conservative, will become Foreign Minister