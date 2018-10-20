Red Cross reports spike in victims as landmines continue to threaten Colombia

Many in Colombia hopes that the scourge of landmines would soon be a think of a painful past. But according to the Red Cross, they are making a comeback.

The international aid organization reported Friday that 106 people fell victims to landmines, losing either a limb or their lives.

This is almost double the 56 victims that were reported last year, the coordinator of the Red Cross’ Arms Contamination Unit, Ana Maria Hernandez told Blu Radio.

Source: Defense Ministry / Red Cross

The majority of the victims registered this year were civilians, according to Hernandez.

Sixty-nine victims belong to the civilian population, worryingly is that 19 cases of minors and 87 adults were registered. Of these, 12 have died and 94 have survived… In the case of the military, 37 have fallen victims of which one has died.

Red Cross coordinator Ana Maria Hernandez

According to the Red Cross coordinator, landmines are causing victims continue throughout Colombia, despite efforts to slowly rid the country of the illegal explosives before 2021, a target set by former President Juan Manuel Santos to declare the entire country free of landmines.

While most of this year’s victims fell in rural areas, the Red Cross coordinator warned that also inside port city Buenaventura and in the urban centers of the troubled Catatumbo region, victims have fallen.

Colombian authorities and international agencies have been working ever since peace was signed with the FARC rebel group in 2016 to remove landmines.

Most of the explosives were laid by groups like the FARC and the still-active ELN during the armed conflict. Since more recently, also drug traffickers are using the explosives to prevent authorities from moving into areas rich of coca, the base ingredient for cocaine.

Hernandez urged inhabitants of remote areas to be particularly careful, especially where there has been combat between illegal armed group and security forces.

The communities enter their fields, which is where the accidents happen.

Red Cross coordinator Ana Maria Hernandez

The Red Cross coordinator also reminded civilians to demand of local authorities they be recognized as victims of landmines in order to be able to receive the care they need to recover.

After years of clearing efforts, Colombia’s government has declared 225 of the more than 1,000 municipalities free of landmines. Years of dangerous demining efforts still lie ahead to make sure all 673 affected municipalities are safe.

