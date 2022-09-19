Petro travels to New York for first UN address

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro embarked on his first official visit to the United States on Sunday.

Almost immediately after his arrival, the president met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to local newspaper El Tiempo, Petro and Guterres talked about “expanding peace, protecting communities against violence, the fight against inequality, promoting sustainable development and giving a holistic response to the problem of drugs.”

The Colombian president is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

According to the president’s office, Petro will stress the “need and urgency of actions in the face of the threat posed by the climate crisis.”

While in New York City, the president will meet with the European Council president Charles Michael and UN Women president Sima Bahous.

On Wednesday, Petro will meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyden and visit the Museum of National History with his American Counterpart Joe Biden and other world leaders.