Petro maintains leadership role on Colombia’s left

Outgoing President Gustavo Petro and Senator Ivan Cepeda will jointly lead the political opposition to President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, they announced after a meeting at the presidential palace.

In a post on social media platform X, Cepeda said that Petro “is our supreme leader and the architect of the first progressive government.”

“Alongside him, I will lead the opposition,” said Cepeda, who will return to the Senate on July 20.

This role stems from the votes I have received, the mandate entrusted to me, my history dedicated to the struggles of the Colombian people, and the legitimacy conferred upon me by the integrity of my public life, my solid intellectual background, and my political convictions. Ivan Cepeda

Neither Cepeda nor Petro were clear about the president’s role on the left after leaving office on August 7.

The two leaders met at the Casa de Nariño in response to the loss of the elections to the far-right candidate, which led to fighting among the leftist coalition that formed around the Historic Pact party to support Cepeda’s candidacy.

Moderates from within the party celebrated Cepeda’s decision to concede defeat ahead of the annunciation of the formal results.

More radical elements on the left expressed criticism of the abandonment of fraud allegations leveled mainly by Petro and his followers.