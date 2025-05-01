Petro files labor referendum in Colombia’s Congress

President Gustavo Petro formally filed the referendum that seeks to dramatically reform Colombia’s labor laws in Congress after joining mass May Day marches in the capital Bogota.

With the referendum, which contained 12 questions, Petro seeks to force Congress to approve a labor reform that was sunk by a Senate committee in March.

The reform and the president’s call for a referendum have increased tensions between Petro and the congressional opposition, which dominates the Senate that has 30 days to vote whether or not to approve the referendum.

Before the protocolary act in the capitol, Petro addressed thousands of protesters who had come to Bogota’s Bolivar Square to celebrate International Workers’ Day and demand Congress approve the referendum.

Petro assured his opponents in Congress that “the people of Colombia will rise up and revoke them” in the 2026 elections if they vote against the referendum.

“Not a single parliamentarian who vote against the referendum will be elected again in Colombia because nobody will vote for him,” said the president.

We can say with certainty that we are carrying out the largest mobilization of the Colombian people in its history. No one can deny that the people demand that their voice be heard in the Popular Consultation. President Gustavo Petro

The president had brought to sword of Colombia’s liberator, Simon Bolivar, to Bolivar Square and the capitol to further impress the senate, where his coalition is in the minority and a vote in favor of the referendum is hardly a done deal.