Petro decries world leaders’ failure to address climate crisis in UN speech

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro at the United Nations General Assembly called on the peoples of the world to start a global revolution to prevent the destruction of the environment.

In his 20-minute speech, Petro decried the destruction the destruction of human and animal life caused by the greed of a small but powerful global oligarchy.

The president additionally deplored the failure of the leaders of militarily powerful countries to listen to the majority of the world’s population.

In this very house, the ability of a president to communicate depends on how many dollars he has in his budget, it depends on how many war planes he has and ultimately it depends on the clout that his country has and its ability to destroy human kind. The power of a country in the world is no longer exercised by the type of economic or political system it has or its ideology, but power is wielded according to how much capacity one has to destroy human kind.

“”Those who are important are those who have the power to sustain life. We speak, but we are often not listened to,” said Petro.

The president stressed that “vast swathes of human kind” and their leaders oppose the ongoing genocide in Palestine, but are ignored by “a small minority of presidents that are able to stop the bloodshed.”

Also when it come to climate change, the small minority of leaders who are engaged in war in western Asia ignore the representatives of the vast majority of human kind, according to the president.

We ask them to swap debt for climate change spending, but we’re not listened to. We ask for wars to stop so we can concentrate on the expeditious transformation of the global economy and save the human species, but we’re not listened to then either.

The president called on the peoples of the world to start a global revolution that would allow their country’s resources to be used to save humanity.