Petro calls for “peaceful resistance” against Colombia’s incoming “viceroyalty”

President Gustavo Petro called on the people to “prepare peaceful resistance” to the “viceroyalty” that “has been imposed as the president of Colombia.”

During an Independence Day speech in the poor south of Bogota, Petro told thousands of supporters that “the next president of Colombia will be a servant to the rulers of the United States who helped him ‘get elected’.”

“We move from the status of a republic to the status of a viceroyalty again, just like 216 years ago,” said Petro, who on Sunday accepted to become the political leader of the leftist opposition.

It is time to give the second cry of independence… Shout freedom and resistance! Gustavo Petro

Rather than a repetition of the 1810 revolution, the outgoing president proposed to “prepare for peaceful resistance” in defense of communities who benefited from the government’s reforms.

How do you repeal the decree on hourly work that ends the labor reform that created stability, a vital wage, and better working conditions? How? Well, with a permanent general strike of millions of working men and women in Colombia! It is not just by shouting, it is not just by raising flags, they are already used to that… No, it is with a production strike, which is permitted by the National Constitution of Colombia, it is a universal right! And that indeed is civil disobedience! If they are going to strike down the stabilities, the working conditions achieved in this government, a general and indefinite strike in Colombia! Gustavo Petro

Petro threatened to “surround the centers of illegitimate power in Colombia until legitimacy exists once again, which can only be achieved through free popular decision without algorithms, and without foreign money.”

To protect the people, the president suggested the creation of unarmed “liberatory guards” that work in a network, “because they want to kill.”

Wherever they touch a neighborhood, wherever they touch a peasant estate, the network must summon solidarity, it must become a demonstration of all adjacent neighborhoods, of all adjacent villages, of the whole country if necessary. Gustavo Petro

“The only way to stop fascism,” said Petro, “is in peace. It is with joy, but it is with millions and millions of Colombian men and women.”