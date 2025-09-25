Organized crime infiltrated Colombia’s special forces: prosecution

Colombia’s prosecution arrested two army officials and an alleged spy, who had infiltrated the elite army unit responsible for security around the presidential palace in Bogota.

Among the detainees is Major Pedronel Jimenez, the commander of a Bogota unit of the Special Urban Forces Battalion, who allegedly gave the spy access to his unit’s headquarters and personnel.

One of Jimenez’s alleged underlings, Sergeant Cristian Padilla, facilitated the spy’s participation in the special forces intelligence unit between March 2024 and April 2025.

The alleged spy, Luisa Fernanda Salgado, a.k.a. “Stefanny,” was able to participate in dozens of intelligence meetings without causing concern as she pretended to be a police captain stationed at the special forces unit.

The woman, posing as a captain, is accused of assuming functions exclusive to officers, attending inter-institutional meetings, and accessing confidential, secret, and top-secret information related to ongoing investigations, the composition of high-ranking officials’ security details, and judicial proceedings against criminal structures. Prosecutor General’s Office

Estefania stole “official documents, aerial images, search warrants, and intelligence products” from the military, according to the prosecution.

With the stolen documents, “legal proceedings were requested and carried out, and prosecutors and judges were misled into believing that the reports came from legal and verified sources,” the prosecution added.

The intelligence operation apparently sought to benefit one of the organized crime groups that are active in Bogota and the surrounding Cundinamarca province.

The security of President Gustavo Petro was not compromised, said Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez in response to the arrests.