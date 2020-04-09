Psychotherapy with Colombia Reports | Part 1

Colombia Reports did a virtual psychotherapy session with Medellin psychologist David Galeano to find out how to deal with extended isolation and the sudden uncertainty about the future.

Galeano stressed that the effects of the obligatory quarantine in Colombia depends a lot on someone’s personal situation and culture.

“In that sense, the psychological effects presented in this situation of confinement, both positive and negative, depend on the information we are consuming and the ideas that occupy our daily time,” according to the psychologist.

According to Galeano, “the quarantine has restricted our freedoms, drastically changing our plans and routines, putting into play our ability to adapt” to a situation that is all but natural for most people, and not easy to accept.

Nevertheless, “focusing on the things we wanted to do and the difficulties we are having can generate anxiety or exacerbate traits in our personality that can lead us to an anger crisis or states of depression.”

It is not wise to invest our mental resources — our intellect, time and affection — in problems that we cannot solve. It is better to focus on the little things that we can take care of, such as our close relationships, self-care and the enjoyment of leisure time.

Psychologist David Galeano

Because migrants are in a country relatively foreign to them and they even further from their families and childhood friends, optimism and the maintenance of close relations are even more important, according to Galeano.

“When I say ‘close relations,’ I do not necessarily mean the physical encounter. This crisis is showing us the importance of adapting to the new forms of being present offered by the digital life. This is where migrants have an enormous possibility of maintaining constant relations with the people they love,” the psychologist said.

What is important for all in times of isolation is what kind of information you consume, according to Galeano.

It is essential to find a balance between being informed and protected and keeping distance from the excess of information that can fill us with anxiety and fear. We must consult information in trusted news sources because false news proliferates in these situations.

Psychologist David Galeano

Apart from that, “it is necessary to have space and time to be creative and productive. Every day we should propose schedules, activities and goals so that we are busy working to make things right,” the psychologist said.

With no possibility to maintain our social and sex life, Galeano advises taking also these activities online.

We have to take care of the fundamental erotic-affective relationships and if it is the case, look for digital channels to create new relationships. Humans are social creatures and our minds work better when we feel part of some community, in the 21st century it’s the virtual tribes and social movements where virtual relationships proliferate.

Psychologist David Galeano

Most importantly, said Galeano, “is to have space for play and mischief, it is always possible to find new ways to have fun reinventing old games that break the monotony of everyday life, allowing us to remember the simple but important things.”

The psychologist stressed that, while society is undergoing a crisis “this is not a dead end” as it may as well be “a crossroads that will allow you to create new possibilities.”

According to Galeano, the limited possibilities of the crisis is “not the moment to take momentous decisions, the world landscape is changing and we must seek to resolve it with a calm mind. ”

“If you feel the situation is getting out of hand, seek professional help in the area you need, no one can solve this as an individual since this is a crisis that implicates us all,” said the psychologist.

But at all time, “remember that the key to our future is in our vision it and what we put into it. Focus and you will find answers.” said Galeano.