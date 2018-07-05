Nicolas Maduro (L) and Donald Trump (Image: Wikipedia)
News

Nicolas Maduro and Donald Trump, the most disliked leaders in Colombia

by Adriaan Alsema July 5, 2018

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his US counterpart Donald Trump are the most disapproved of political leaders in Colombia, according to a poll.

Neither of the controversial foreign leaders — who have been at odds with each other — can’t count on much sympathy in the South American country.

According to Gallup Colombia, Maduro’s disapproval rating reached 96% while that of Trump stands at 74%.

National leaders also unpopular

Their abysmal approval rating puts the Americas’ most polemic hotheads ahead of President Juan Manuel Santos, whose approval rating at home increased to 35%. Almost 60% of Colombians disapprove of their outgoing leader.

Santos’ successor, President-elect Ivan Duque, can count on the approval of 56% of the population, which is considerably less than Santos’ 80% approval rating after his initial election in 2010.

Duque’s political patron, former President Alvaro Uribe, continues to lose popularity, according to Gallup. Nevertheless, 43% of Colombians still say they see him favorably despite an ongoing homicide investigation and repeated rape accusations. The majority of people, 57%, disapprove of their hard-right former president.

Also Gustavo Petro, the former guerrilla who unsuccessfully challenged Duque ahead of the elections last month, has a high disapproval rating. While 43% of Colombians said they saw him favorably, 49% said they disapprove of him.

Moderates take the lead

The most popular leaders are Colombia’s moderate politicians and anti-corruption like Senator-elect Antanas Mockus and former Medellin Mayor Sergio Fajardo.

Colombia’s most popular politicians

  1. Antanas Mockus (68%)
  2. Sergio Fajardo (67%)
  3. Ivan Duque (56%)
  4. Humberto de la Calle (55%)
  5. Marta Lucia Ramirez (54%)

Now that the elections that were dominated by polarization and fear-mongering are over, Colombians seem to have become considerably less negative about the future.

According to Gallup, 18% of Colombians said they believed the country was moving in the wrong direction. This was 68% in April when the election race was in full force.

