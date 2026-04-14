Multidimensional poverty in Colombia drops 1.6 points to 9.9%

Colombia’s multidimensional poverty rate dropped 1.6 point to 9.9% last year, according to statistics agency DANE.

Last year’s decline in poverty continued a seven-year downward trend that was briefly interrupted in 2020 as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The multidimensional poverty rate, which also measures access to education and available infrastructure, had been reduced by more than two thirds since 2010 when the rate stood at 29.7%.

Multidimensional poverty rate

The Bogota Capital District registered the lowest rate with 2.2%.

The highest rates were registered in the sparsely inhabited Amazon / Orinoco region in the southeast where the rate last year dropped to 18.2% compared to 20.3% in 2024.

The southeastern Vichada province registered the highest poverty rate in the country with 55.2%.

Poverty rate per province

Last year’s traditional poverty rates, which are much higher, are not expected until July.