Miners from northern Colombia suspend strike

Miners from one of Colombia’s most important gold mining regions said they have suspended a strike they went on more than a month ago.

According to a representatives of the miners, the strike was suspended after the government promised “historic and transcendental” concessions to the informal mining sector.

The strike in the Bajo Cauca and Northeastern Antioquia regions was called after Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez declared “total war” on illegal mining on March 1.

According to a miners representative, the strike was suspended after the government agreed to roll out development plans in the region, which has long been controlled by illegal armed groups.

The government did not immediately confirm the alleged concessions.

Attacks on infrastructure and the security forces during the strike spurred President Gustavo Petro to suspend a ceasefire with paramilitary organization AGC, which is alleged to be the main benefactor of the region’s informal economy.

The strike all but disconnected the north of the Antioquia province with the rest of the country and virtually shut down traffic between the city of Medellin and the Caribbean coast.

Following the alleged government concessions, the miners said they would go back to work while negotiating a formal deal with the Petro administration.