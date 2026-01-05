US military intervention in Colombia: “Sounds good to me,” says Trump

US President Donald Trump threatened Colombia with military intervention on Sunday, falsely claiming that his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro “likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.”

Trump made the threats while talking to journalists on the presidential airplane, less than 48 hours after the US military bombed Venezuela and abducted its president, Nicolas Maduro.

According to the US president, “Colombia is very sick too” and “run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.”

“He has cocaine mills (sic) and cocaine factories. He’s not going to be doing it very long,” Trump added.

Asked if there was going to be a US military operation in Colombia, the US president said: “It sounds good to me.”

Immediately after Saturday’s military intervention in Venezuela, Trump told press that Petro had to “watch his ass.”

In a post published on social media platform X on Sunday, Petro reiterated that he was never associated with drug trafficking and demanded respect for himself and Latin America.

I learned not to be a slave and reject your statements unilaterally assigning us as your domain. We Latin Americans are republicans and independent, and many of us are revolutionaries. Do not think that Latin America is just a nest of criminals poisoning your people. Respect us and read our history, which dates back 30,000 years throughout the Americas. President Gustavo Petro

On Monday, the president warned that “for the fatherland I will take up arms again” and ordered the withdrawal of army commanders who express support for imperial interests.

Every soldier in Colombia has an order as of now: any commander in the armed forces who prefers the US flag to the Colombian flag will be immediately removed from the institution by order of the rank and file, the troops, and myself. The constitution mandates that the armed forces defend the sovereignty of the people. President Gustavo Petro

Tensions between the US and Colombia have been rising since Trump took office last year.