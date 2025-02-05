Live broadcast reveals tensions inside Colombia’s government

A decision by Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro to broadcast a minister’s council revealed major tensions in his government.

Petro decided to make the historically confidential council of ministers meeting public to promote transparency.

The transmission triggered lively debates on social media and the resignation of Jorge Rojas, who had been appointed director of the president’s administration department only a week ago.

The meeting revealed major tensions between left-wing ministers led by Vice-President Francia Marquez and members of the liberal U Party, Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia and the newly appointed cabinet chief Armando Benedetti.

Petro appointed Benedetti earlier on Tuesday despite ongoing investigations into the liberal politician’s alleged domestic abuse and electoral corruption practices.

According to Marquez, Benedetti and Sarabia “are largely responsible” for tensions inside the administration.

I apologize, President, for being so honest, but since it is a matter of speaking before the country, today I am putting on the table the issues that I have already said in private.

Vice-President Francia Marquez

Marquez was back by Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, who urged Petro to sack the new cabinet chief.

As a feminist and as a woman, I cannot sit at this cabinet table of our progressive project with Armando Benedetti.

Environment Minister Susana Muhamad

On Wednesday, Muhamad told media that she would resign if Petro insister on maintaining Benedetti in government.

The Vice-President and the Environment Minister were supported by several of the president’s most loyal allies in government.

Before resigning, Rojas said that Benedetti’s new post was redundant and created a barrier between Petro and his cabinet.

Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo said that the broadcast had made the current cabinet “unsustainable” and proposed all ministers to resign.