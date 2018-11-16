Lenny Kravitz to play first-ever Colombia gig

US rocker Lenny Kravitz will be playing his first gig in Colombia in March next year, according to local media.
According to several media reports, the Grammy-winning artist will be playing in the Movistar Arena in the capital Bogota on March 23.
Ticket sales are reportedly expected to begin on November 27.
The 54-year-old musician has been active since 1989 when his debut album “Let Love Rule” made him an almost-instant star.
Since then, he has released 11 albums.
The Bogota gig will be part of a world tour to promote his recently released album, “Raise Vibration.”
