Lenny Kravitz to play first-ever Colombia gig

by Adriaan Alsema November 16, 2018
US rocker Lenny Kravitz will be playing his first gig in Colombia in March next year, according to local media.

According to several media reports, the Grammy-winning artist will be playing in the Movistar Arena in the capital Bogota on March 23.

Ticket sales are reportedly expected to begin on November 27.

The 54-year-old musician has been active since 1989 when his debut album “Let Love Rule” made him an almost-instant star.

Since then, he has released 11 albums.

The Bogota gig will be part of a world tour to promote his recently released album, “Raise Vibration.”

