Lenny Kravitz to play first-ever Colombia gig

US rocker Lenny Kravitz will be playing his first gig in Colombia in March next year, according to local media.

According to several media reports, the Grammy-winning artist will be playing in the Movistar Arena in the capital Bogota on March 23.

Ticket sales are reportedly expected to begin on November 27.

The 54-year-old musician has been active since 1989 when his debut album “Let Love Rule” made him an almost-instant star.

Since then, he has released 11 albums.

The Bogota gig will be part of a world tour to promote his recently released album, “Raise Vibration.”

