Does Colombia’s president suffer from a personality disorder?

While police in Colombia’s capital Bogota embarked on their second night of state terrorism on Thursday, President Ivan Duque did what he does best; deny reality.

As the clock struck 6PM, Bogota police began their second night of state terrorism and Colombia’s president began his one-hour television anchor impersonation.

“I would like to start off with highlighting that today we did 34,098 tests and we registered 7,813 positive cases,” Duque said.

Meanwhile, police was indiscriminately opening fire on unarmed citizens in the Fontibon district.

If there was any doubt Colombia’s president had a several personality disorder, Thursday made it clear Duque checks the boxes of an extremely dangerous psychopath with an apparent preference for terrorism.

“61.6% of the positive cases registered today are concentrated in five municipalities,” the most of which in Bogota where police were shooting at civilians in La Candelaria, just outside the presidential palace.

Fortunately for Duque, the noise of the police guns did not disrupt the scripted yet incoherent dribble of Colombia’s apparent psychopath-in-chief.

The president expressed his “solidarity and condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones,” to COVID while also in Puente Aranda police were indiscriminately opening fire on civilians.

We have to be very careful that even younger people, of course, are exposed to the virus and can transmit it to older loved ones in the family, or other family members who have pre-existing and comorbidities.

President Ivan Duque

Fortunately for the president’s children, personality disorders like psychopathy are not as contagious as COVID-19.

Scientific studies have found moderate genetic as well as non-genetic influences, but this would not be the concern of the inhabitants of the Libertadores neighborhood, where police were also on a killing spree while the president was pretending to be a television anchor, would be statistically negligible.

Speaking of statistics, “I want to highlight something very important and that is that today we achieved a record number of recoveries,” Duque said.

Today we had 16,594 recovered and Colombia already reaches 569,479 recovered, which brings us to a recovery percentage of 81.9%.

President Ivan Duque

This is considerably more than the eight policemen who were beating up a man in Fontibon before detaining him for no apparent reason while Duque’s make-up artist was preparing the president for his COVID-19 Variety show.

The president’s apparent personality disorder would allow him to be a high-performing television show host while engaging in terrorism at the same time.

Duque’s general ineptitude, however, appears to also affect his ability to host a television show. Even after months of practice, the president’s COVID-19 show is still unbearable to watch.