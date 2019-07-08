Is Colombia blaming innocent men for attempted massacre of black minority leaders?

Colombia’s prosecution is allegedly blaming two innocent men for an attempt to massacre black minority leaders in the southwest of the country in May.

The family of the two brothers who were arrested for the attack on Francia Marquez and 15 other leaders said that one of the bodyguards who repelled the attack ruled out that the suspects are the perpetrators of the attack.

Additionally, the suspects were elsewhere at the time of the attack, Brigid Perez, the sister of the suspects told the radio station.

The bodyguard was asked to recognize them and said that they were not the ones who carried out the attack on Mrs. Francia.

Brigid Perez

Victor Hugo Moreno, one of the leaders who were targeted in the attack, told newspaper El Espectador last month already that he believed that Perez’ brothers and a minor who was arrested are innocent.

According to Moreno, the arrests were a “false positive,” random arrests to show fake results while the real perpetrators are still free.

I think those arrests are a false positive. They don’t clarify who the intellectual authors are and leave many doubts whether the detainees were the material authors… At the beginning of the investigation, which was when we collaborated as a justice system, some portraits were made with testimonies of those who saw them run, but then we were informed that the first detainee did not coincide with those portraits, although the Prosecutor General’s Office is ignoring that. Later, when the other arrests took place, the issue became more agitated because community leaders claimed that the arrested men were elsewhere on the day of the attack.

Victim Victor Hugo Moreno

Despite the multiple indications that the real perpetrators of the attack are still free, the prosecution continues to refuse to release the men it arrested, according to the suspects’ sister.

The prosecution is acting badly and we have already asked them to rethink the hypothesis of the investigation. What they tell us is that it was one of the bodyguards who was injured who is pointing directly at those they have captured. But it doesn’t make sense because when the other bodyguards were asked they said that they don’t recognize the suspects.

Victim Victor Hugo Moreno