Interpol issued a red notice against Colombia’s fugitive former spy chief

Colombia’s Prosecutor General confirmed that Interpol issued a red notice against the country’s fugitive former spy chief, who is wanted for corruption.

The red notice, however, is not an international arrest warrant, but rather a request to all Interpol member countries to locate and possibly extradite a suspected criminal.

Ramon Carlos Gonzalez, the former spy chief, has been accused of bribery because he allegedly ordered two former UNGRD executives, Olmedo Lopez and Sneyder Pinilla, to pay bribes to former Senate president Ivan Name and former House president Andres Calle.

The court ordered the detention of Gonzalez amid an investigation into the embezzling of funds of the disaster management agency UNGRD between mid-2023 and February 2024.

At the time of these alleged bribes, Gonzalez was the director of President Gustavo Petro’s administration department. By the time he was indicted, he had become the director of the intelligence agency DNI.

Petro and his former spy chief have known each other for decades, as both were members of the guerrilla group M-19 until the demobilization of this group in 1991.

Whether Gonzalez will be arrested depends on the Nicaraguan government, which granted political asylum to the former spy chief earlier this year.

According to Petro, Gonzalez can count on the sympathy of the Nicaraguan government because he fought in the Sandinista revolution that ousted the dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979.