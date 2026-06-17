HSI arrests Colombian influencer after filing criminal charges against De la Espriella

US migration authorities arrested a prominent Colombian influencer after filing criminal charges against far-right presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella.

According to video sent to Colombian journalists, Beto Coral was arrested by four agents of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) at his home in Arizona.

In a message to Senator-elect Wally Rodriguez, Coral said that he was told by one of the agents that the order to arrest him had come straight from State Secretary Marco Rubio.

The leftist influencer fled Colombia in 2020, citing political persecution and death threats.

The arrest comes weeks after the leftist influencer filed criminal charges against De la Espriella for allegedly recording him without consent and amid growing concerns of US intervention in Colombia’s upcoming elections.

Don’t bow down to anyone. This is a preview of what will come to Colombia is this mafia lawyer wins. Beto Coral

Coral is the son of Humberto Coral, a police captain who was assassinated after providing a search bloc with the location of drug lord Pablo Escobar in December of 1993.

This location allowed the search bloc to assassinate Escobar.

Beto was captured yesterday, in a disgraceful manner, on the orders of that scoundrel Marco Rubio, Secretary of State of a United States that today serves the Colombian cartels and organized crime, founded by Pablo Escobar. Journalist Gonzalo Guillen

Coral’s detention sent a shock wave through Colombia’s world of journalism, which had been following the influencer’s attempts to bring De la Espriella to justice.

In a letter, human rights NGO Washington Office on Latin America warned Ambassador Daniel Garcia-Peña that “if returned,” the influencer “could face a significant risk to harm.”