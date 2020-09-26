Having passed a devastating peak in mid-August, the coronavirus appears to have leveled out in Colombia, infecting approximately 7.000 people a day and killing 175, according to the Health Ministry.

The pandemic’s appears to remain stable after leaving a confirmed 25,000 people dead and the government has all but reopened the country’s economy.

The statistics provided by the Health Minister are consistent with those published by statistics agency DANE, which registered a mortality rate of 49.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

A month after the peak reported by the government with an delays in test results that can last up to two weeks, the worst part of the pandemic’s first wave appears to over

Authorities continue to urge to comply with health protocols to prevent a second wave before a vaccine may become available.

In the United Kingdom, Spain and France, for example, a second outbreak appears to be hitting considerably harder than the first one that peaked in March.

Far-right President Ivan Duque began reopening the economy gradually in late April nearly collapsing many of the largest cities’ healthcare systems.

Over the past half year, however, hospitals have been able to expand their ICU capacity, allowing them to treat COVID-19 patients with the necessary equipment and personnel.

Duque promised to reform the healthcare system, but was met with skepticism by the medical community, which has become used to the president making false promises on average nine of out 10 times.

The coronavirus’s first peak devastated the healthcare sector where many work without any job security and many have complained being left without pay.

The impact on the economy is almost impossible to fathom as almost one in 10 Colombians lost their job during the pandemic, mainly because the government failed to present a viable rescue plan for small and medium size businesses that generate most employment in Colombia.

The impact on poverty is also yet unclear as the government has been focusing on good news, leaving news media largely in the dark about the real situation in Colombia where many continue without income.