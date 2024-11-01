Former president maintains control over Colombia’s Liberal Party

Colombia’s Liberal Party reelected former President Cesar Gaviria as its leader in a tumultuous vote that was marred by accusations of fraud.

Gaviria’s decades-long leadership had been challenged by two progressive candidates, former Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco and House Representative German Chacon.

The liberals’ incumbent leader won the elections that were held at the party congress in the Caribbean port city of Cartagena with 582 of 819 votes.

The vote was marred by allegations that delegates were locked out of the conference building and impeded from voting.

Velasco, an ally of President Gustavo Petro, said on Twitter that “democracy was killed at the liberal convention” in order to maintain Gaviria’s control over the party.

Supporters of Gaviria celebrated the vote, claiming they had prevented an attempt by Petro to take control over the Liberal Party.

Tensions among the delegates rose to the point that police were called in to prevent violence.

The conference was organized after multiple calls by the National Electoral Council to hold elections in order to maintain the democratic nature of the party that is one of the largest in Congress.