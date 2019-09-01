FARC dissidents want to resume peace process, but without Duque

The dissident group of the FARC‘s former political chief “Ivan Marquez” said Friday that they want to resume Colombia’s peace process, but under a new government.

In an open letter, the FARC dissidents reiterated that they retook arms because “the history of suffered betrayal doesn’t leave an alternative.”

Marquez and his fellow former commanders extensively saluted the individuals and organizations who have been involved in the peace process, adding that new peace talks to resume the process can only be achieved “through an Open Constituent Process and an Alternative Government.”

President Ivan Duque, who has resisted to implement the peace deal and act against a wave of far-right political violence, rejected the rearmed guerrillas’ proposal on Saturday, claiming that “Colombia won’t buy it.”

But both Duque and Marquez have isolated themselves.

The majority of Colombians and their representatives in Congress agree with the rebel leader that Duque is frustrating efforts to make peace, but only the ELN guerrilla group and AGC paramilitaries have expressed sympathy for Marquez’ decision to rearm.

The social and political leaders that have promoted and defended the peace process called on Duque to effectively implement the peace deal and on Marquez to return to the peace process.

Return to the peace process, do not abandon what you also helped to build, let’s continue on the path of dialogue and let’s not renounce the possibility of coexistence and reconciliation.

Senator Ivan Cepeda

Also the United Nations, which monitors the peace process, reiterated its call on the government to effectively implement the peace deal while fiercely rejecting the dissident FARC commanders’ decision to rearm.

The rearmament of Marquez, who led the FARC’s delegations during peace talks between 2012 and 2016, has created an unprecedented crisis, not just within the FARC and in the peace process, but in the country as a whole.