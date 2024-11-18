FARC dissident group splits over peace talks with Colombia’s government

A disagreement about peace talks with Colombia’s government caused a surprise split between commanders of guerrilla group Segunda Marquetalia (SM).

The internal division became visible during negotiations with the SM’s delegates in the southern Putumayo province.

The government negotiators and foreign observers received a letter of guerrilla commander “Ivan Marquez,” who said that his chief negotiator, “Walter Mendoza,” was not authorized to negotiate on behalf of the guerrillas.

I am obliged to state that the operation to be carried out in the territory of the department of Putumayo on November 16 and the subsequent meetings to be held with the representatives of the Colombian Government were not consulted with the commander of the SM, even though one of the conveners is the head of our peace delegation. Consequently, such meetings should be understood as an initiative of representatives of the structures of the Border Commandos and the Pacific Guerrilla Coordinating Committee.

Ivan Marquez

The letter surprised Mendoza, the second-in-command of the SM.

“The letter said that we should hold the meetings, but that we shouldn’t use the name of the Segunda Marquetalia, so from there they announced a rupture,” the DM’s chief negotiator told radio station Blu.

The [peace talks] talks will continue as planned. They now said they no longer are with us. Fine, no problem… Colombia can be sure that the peace process continues with the comrades of the Comandos de la Fronters, the Guerrilla Coordinator and everyone who wants to join the process. We’ll have to rethink the table, rethink the agenda, but that’s a matter of time, not a problem.

Walter Mendoza

In a response, President Gustavo Petro said that the “division in the violent groups is a step ahead for peace.”

I will insist on peace, but not without being clear that those who do not accept the path of laying down their arms and putting them at the service of the people will be subdued by the public force.

President Gustavo Petro

The SM was former in 2019 by former commanders of the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC in response to attempts to extradite them to the United States.