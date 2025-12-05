Family home of Colombia’s presidential administration chief ransacked

The family house of Angie Rodriguez, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency (Dapre), was broken into by a group of five organized armed men.

Rodriguez said in a video statement that the armed men broke in at around 02:00 at night and stayed for over an hour, and took personal documents.

The administration chief said that security experts determined the break-in was not a case of a common crime, but that the intruders had “intelligence capabilities.”

according to analyses provided by security experts, this was not common crime and the perpetrators appeared to have intelligence capabilities. Their behavior patterns—such as knowing the layout of the building, carrying items that prevented visual and fingerprint identification, and knowing exactly which belongings were in my parents’ house—are only consistent with people who are experts in carrying out this type of criminal action. Angie Rodriguez

Rodriguez added that the group knew that her belongings were not at her own house, but at her parents’ home.

The intruders did not steal any items except a bag of documents that “could be misused in further fabrications,” of which the director claims to already be a victim of.

“What they did leave behind were broken locks, damaged doors, windows, furniture, and personal items. The inside of the house was left destroyed,” Rodriguez added.

The administration chief stated that she thinks the intruders were looking for “documents or materials” related to her duties in her governmental positions.

Apart from stealing and destroying the inside of the house, the group broke piggy banks that were labeled with the name of Rodriguez’s son, in what security experts called a “threat and direct attack” against her son.

The administration chief filed a formal complaint with the Prosecutor General’s Office and asked the authorities to determine whether it is a case of criminal conspiracy.

“I have information suggesting that individuals may have met with the intention of removing me from the Presidency of the Republic,” she added.

Although the break-in occurred over a week ago, Rodriguez withheld the information as she was “afraid to go out and talk.”

The break-in occurred during an investigation led by Rodriguez into possible corruption cases at the Adaptation Fund.

The fund was created to combat the negative effects of climate change and disasters, but due to its high budget, it has been a battleground for political patronage and corruption.

Multiple politicians from various parties have already been accused of using their position to favor friends and family to drain money out of the fund.

Rodriguez is expected to come out with a detailed report pointing out irregularities in the programs and contracts.