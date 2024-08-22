EMC declares war on dissidents in southern Colombia

EMC commander “Ivan Mordisco” declared war on dissident guerrilla units that decided to negotiate peace with the government without his approval.

In a statement, the EMC’s Amazonas Bloc, which is commanded by Mordisco, announced the “start of military confrontations” with the “factionalists” within the guerrilla federation.

In a statement, Mordisco’s group accused the dissidents of “attacking the peace talks table” by “proclaiming themselves” EMC delegates in negotiations with the government of President Gustavo Petro.

The declaration of war could have major consequences in southern Colombia where the Amazonas Bloc and the Jorge Suarez Briceño Bloc of dissident commander “Calarca” operate.

The units in the area have been ordered to enter into combat with any force that is in the way of retaking the area.

Amazonas Bloc

The announcement of Mordisco’s group comes days after the Ombudsman’s Office warned for another guerrilla turf war in southwest Colombia.

In the region south and east of Cali, the Yair Bermudez Front split from the EMC and has threatened to expel the EMC’s Dagoberto Ramos Front (FDR) from the north of the Cauca province since March.

According to the EMC dissidents, the FDR has been terrorizing locals in the areas under their control.

Very soon we will be in these territories, not generating violence but defending life.

Yair Bermudez Front

Petro suspended peace talks with Mordisco because of an FDR attack on an indigenous community in Cauca.

The north of Cauca is home to some of Colombia’s biggest coca and marihuana fields, and major drug trafficking routes to the Pacific coast and the north of the country.

The potential for war in Cauca and southeastern Colombia poses a major threat to the civilian population in these regions.

Furthermore, an increase in armed conflict could further complicate Petro’s “Total Peace” policy, which sought to do away with violence by illegal armed groups.