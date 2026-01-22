Ecuador imposes 30% “security tariffs” on imports from Colombia

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa surprisingly announced 30% “security tariffs” on imports from Colombia, citing a lack of cooperation in combating drug trafficking and illegal mining.

In a post on social media platform X, Noboa said that “we have made real efforts to cooperate with Colombia, even with a trade deficit that exceeds $1 billion annually. But while we have insisted on dialogue, our military continues to confront criminal groups linked to drug trafficking on the border without any cooperation.”

Because of this “lack of reciprocity and decisive action, Ecuador will apply a 30% security tax on imports from Colombia starting February 1,” the Ecuadorean president said.

The announcement surprised Noboa’s Colombian counterpart, President Gustavo Petro, who rejected the accusations from Quito.

“We collaborate closely with the Ecuadorean armed forces,” Petro said on X.

We have seized more than 200 tons of cocaine on the border with Ecuador, engaged in hundreds of combat operations, and recovered hundreds of rifles on the border. We are fighting drug trafficking to the south by sea, land, and air. Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Trade Minister Diana Morales announced retaliatory tariffs on 20 unspecified Ecuadorean products and said she was considingering “the possibility to extend the measure to a wider group.”

The trade relationship between Colombia and Ecuador has been built on the basis of common rules and mutual cooperation. When that framework is modified unilaterally and the previously existing trade conditions are affected, the Colombian State has an obligation to act to correct the alteration and protect its productive apparatus, guaranteeing the balance of trade. Trade Minister Diana Morales

Energy Minister Edwin Palma additionally announced the indefinite suspension of energy exports after stressing that the Petro administration activity helped the Noboa government prevent blackouts amid major droughts in 2024.

At least 8% of Ecuador’s energy needs are provided by Colombian providers.

The southwestern neighbor is Colombia’s sixth largest trade partner.