Duque’s approval recovers significantly

The approval rating of Colombia’s President Ivan Duque has recovered significantly after hitting a 24% low in December, according to the latest poll.
Pollster Yanhaas estimated the president’s approval rating to be at 35%, still considerably lower than his disapproval rating, which was estimated to be 56%.
Duque’s approval rating since taking office
Source: Colombia Reports Data
The president continues to be extremely unpopular among Colombia’s younger generations, according to Yanhaas.
Only 25% of Colombians between 18 and 24 support the president. In the 25-34 age group, Duque can count on the approval of 26%.
The president is least unpopular among Colombians older than 55, of whom 48% support the president, according to the poll.
Duque’s approval rating per age group
Source: Yanhaas