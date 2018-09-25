Duque meets with Trump for first time since becoming Colombia’s president

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque met with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday while in New York City for the UN General Assembly.

The meeting was private and no details about the agenda was made public either by the White House or Colombia’s President’s Office.

The two leaders are expected to have discussed the two countries’ joint efforts to curb drug trafficking between Colombia, the world’s largest producer of cocaine, and the US, the world’s largest consumer of cocaine.

Additionally, the two leaders likely talked about an ongoing crisis in Colombia’s neighbor Venezuela, which has spurred millions of Venezuelan citizens to abandon their country.

Both Duque and Trump are meeting with multiple world leaders who are attending the UN’s annual meeting of heads of state.

