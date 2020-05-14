Despite pandemic, Colombia’s public hospitals still granted to politicians’ buddies

While Colombia’s Supreme Court is investigating at least 11 governors for corruption with coronavirus emergency funds, at least nine public hospitals fell in the hands of friends and allies of politicians.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the politicians appointed friends and political allies in what authorities last year called part of a structural healthcare racket that has cost the Colombians $256 million (COP1 trillion).

Giving a regional hospital to a political group is a reward for campaign financing. This is the vicious circle that occurs in Colombia, where the financiers recover their investment through contracting.

Inspector General Fernando Carrillo

Gifts worth $368 million

According to political website La Silla Vacia, the combined annual budget of the hospitals granted to the politicians’ friends is $368 million (COP1.4 trillion).

The governors and congressmen made the controversial appointments in the middle of ongoing corruption investigations carried out in a joint effort by the prosecution, the Inspector General’s Office and the Comptroller general’s Office to curb corruption during the public health emergency.

The politicians and their buddies

Benefactor: Huila Governor Luis Enrique Dussan (Liberal Party)

Beneficiary: Former campaign manager Emma Constanza Sastoque

Hospital: Hernando Moncaleano Pedomo in Neiva

Benefactor: Antioquia Governor Anibal Gaviria (Liberal Party)

Beneficiary: Family friend Héctor Jaime Garro

Hospital: La Maria in Medellin

Benefactor: Suspended Choco Governor Ariel Palacios (Liberal Party)

Beneficiary: Family friend Julia Yadira Halaby

Hospital: San Francisco de Asís in Quibdo

Benefactor: Caqueta Governor Arnulfo Gasca (Conservative Party)

Beneficiary: Campaign sponsor Luis Francisco Ruiz

Hospital: María Inmaculada in Florencia

Benefactor: La Guajira Governor Nemesio Roys (U Party)

Beneficiary: Congressman Roger Romero’s wife María Angélica Martínez

Hospital: Nuestra Señora de los Remedios in Riohacha

Benefactor: Cesar Governor Luis Alberto Monsalvo (Radical Change)

Beneficiary: Gnecco crime family friend Jackeline Henríquez

Hospital: Rosario Pumarejo de López in Valledupar

Benefactor: Valle del Cauca Governor Clara Luz Roldán (U Party)

Beneficiary: Political patron Dilian Francisca Toro’s friend Irne Torres

Hospital: Universitario del Valle in Cali

Benefactor: Nariño Governor Jhon Rojas (U Party)

Beneficiary: Congressman Gilberto Betancourt confidant Nilsen Arley Alvear

Hospital: Universitario Departamental de Nariño in Pasto

Benefactor: Congressman Alejandro Carlos Chacon (Liberal Party)

Beneficiaries: Political allies Miguel Tonino Botta and Nelly Santafe

Hospital: Erasmo Meoz in Cucuta

Experience not required

The majority of the recently appointed hospital directors who will be dealing with the country’s largest healthcare emergency arguably in history have no experience in managing hospitals.

The new hospital directors will have to work closely with private health intermediaries, who were named as the main offender in the healthcare corruption racket, to to provide the best care possible during the emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.