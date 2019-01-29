Corruption in Colombia up slightly: Transparency International

Perception of corruption in Colombia increased slightly over the past year, international anti-corruption NGO Transparency International said Tuesday.

According to Transparency International, the country scored 36 of 100 in regards to how not corrupt it is, which is virtually the same as it has been since 2001.

Colombia’s corruption perception since 1995

Source: Transparency International

Colombia occupied the 99th spot of 180. The country with most perceived corruption is Somalia and the apparently least corrupt country is Denmark.

The slight increase in corruption follows a regional trend, according to Transparency International, which said that particularly the United States, Venezuela, Guatemala and Brazil are suffering “a crisis of democracy.”

Our research makes a clear link between having a healthy democracy and successfully fighting public sector corruption. Corruption is much more likely to flourish where democratic foundations are weak and, as we have seen in many countries, where undemocratic and populist politicians can use it to their advantage.

Transparency International chair Delia Ferreira

The deterioration of democratic value by the region’s leaders and an increased influence by corporate interests are affecting citizens’ ability to address corruption and authorities’ ability to tackle it.

The regional increase in perceived corruption in mainly due to the United States, Chile, Mexico and Nicaragua where the perception of corruption has increased significantly over the past five years.

Colombia, which has been among the region’s median performers since Transparency International was founded, was not mentioned in the report as its corruption has been stable for years.

The Americas’ most corrupt countries

Venezuela (18) Haiti (20) Nicaragua (25) Guatemala (27) Mexico (28) Bolivia (29) Honduras (29) Paraguay (29) Dominican Republic (30) Ecuador (34) Peru (35) El Salvador (35) Colombia (36) Guyana (37) Panama (37) Argentina (40) Trinidad & Tobago (41) Suriname (43) Jamaica (44) Cuba (47) Costa Rica (56) Bahamas (65) Chile (67) Uruguay (70) United States (71) Canada (81)

Transparency International said that “now, more than ever, action is needed across the Americas to fight against corruption and defend democracy.”

The organization advised to defend democratic institutions and watchdogs, be cautious of politicians that use corruption as an excuse to “propel authoritarian or populist individuals to power” and “ensuring that free speech and political rights do not continue to decline, and speaking out against any attempts to control the media or civil society groups.”